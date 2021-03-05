Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.09

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.09 and traded as high as $33.37. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 233,036 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market cap of $232.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $41.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $287,078.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 544.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

