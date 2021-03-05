Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.09

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.09 and traded as high as $33.37. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 233,036 shares.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.
The company has a market cap of $232.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.
In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $287,078.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 544.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.
About Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
