Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Surgalign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $107.81 million 2.16 $3.28 million $0.45 64.64 Surgalign $308.38 million 0.61 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -14.38

Lakeland Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 18.93% 28.75% 24.67% Surgalign -56.07% -101.34% -18.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surgalign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lakeland Industries and Surgalign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 Surgalign 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lakeland Industries presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.71%. Surgalign has a consensus target price of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 88.41%. Given Surgalign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Lakeland Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Surgalign on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat. The company also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of approximately 1,600 safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, Alabama.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

