LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCMLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

LafargeHolcim stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.38. 35,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,311. LafargeHolcim has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.35.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.