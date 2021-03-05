LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCMLY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LafargeHolcim currently has an average rating of Buy.

HCMLY stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

