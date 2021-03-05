Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Stephens

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KRUS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.48. 610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $280.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.30. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 145,571 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 168,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 82,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,908 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

