Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at SVB Leerink

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.24. 15,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,543. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $4,127,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.