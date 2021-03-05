Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

KHNGY traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,715. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $53.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

