Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

KRYS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jonestrading began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210,428 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 23.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after acquiring an additional 124,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 88.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 246,047 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 261,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 180,350 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

