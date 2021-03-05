Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $227.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.97), but opened at GBX 214 ($2.80). Kosmos Energy shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80), with a volume of 4,238 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 485.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 195.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.15.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

