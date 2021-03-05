Korea Investment CORP Sells 16,666 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after buying an additional 261,465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Align Technology by 163.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,709 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Align Technology by 280.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $60,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $520.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $571.28 and its 200 day moving average is $455.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.07.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

