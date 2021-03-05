Korea Investment CORP Acquires 220,600 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,224 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 2,189.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after buying an additional 1,571,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

