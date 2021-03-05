Kopernik Global Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,079,606 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,488,194 shares during the quarter. Northern Dynasty Minerals comprises approximately 1.2% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 465,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 82,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAK stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 48,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,342,895. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price (up from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

