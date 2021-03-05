Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $49.74.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 127.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,619,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 908,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 458,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

