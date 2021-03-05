Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.83 ($123.33).

ETR:KBX opened at €105.42 ($124.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is €109.80 and its 200 day moving average is €106.41.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

