Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded to Buy at Knight Equity

Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KCG raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.11.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.26. 16,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,673. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 192,737 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.