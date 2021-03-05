Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KLPEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised shares of Klépierre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Klépierre has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $30.62.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

