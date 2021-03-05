Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the January 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KRBP traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 46,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,567. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of Kiromic BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. Its product portfolio include ALEXIS AIDT-1, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-1; ALEXIS AIDT-2 EOC, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; ALEXIS AIDT-2 MPM (malignant pleural mesothelioma), an allogenic CAR/NKT-Like cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; and PD-1-AR, a check point inhibitor for solid tumors, as well as oral healthcare products, such as mouthwash.

