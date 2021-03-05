Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $33.69 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after acquiring an additional 563,717 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 132,307 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

