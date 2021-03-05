Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Shares Gap Down to $1.94

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $1.71. Kintara Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

KTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis raised their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

