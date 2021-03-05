King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 35,809 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,242,060 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 35,809 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $145,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,399,638. The firm has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.