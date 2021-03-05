King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $69.64 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 136,018 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Newmont worth $69,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 444,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

