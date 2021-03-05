King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $55.62 Million Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,268,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 386,688 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $55,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 29.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. 24,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,854. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

