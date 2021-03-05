King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $200.36 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $200,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,799,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.47. The company had a trading volume of 161,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $414.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.47. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.