King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 26,835 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,835 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $257,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 265.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,527,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $170,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.31. The stock had a trading volume of 61,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,493. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

