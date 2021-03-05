King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 11,041 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $90,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Black Knight by 3,768.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 293.7% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,338,000 after buying an additional 1,305,518 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,547,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Black Knight by 11.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,030,000 after buying an additional 422,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 508.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.01. 23,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Compass Point raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.