Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

KMI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. 921,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,221,701. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 313.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

