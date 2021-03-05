Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Lowered to C$190.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

KXS stock traded down C$5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$130.03. The company had a trading volume of 270,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$176.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$186.66. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$86.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$224.98.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$1,724,798.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,202,333.20. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$3,242,092.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at C$39,589,557.15.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

