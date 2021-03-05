Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Amia Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 76.6% during the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. 49.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kezar Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

KZR stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

