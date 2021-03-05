Keystone Financial Group Sells 2,925 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $14,784,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $165,057,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Slack Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,248,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $39.95 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -68.88 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $64,605.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,567.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $183,832.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,485,935.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,216 shares of company stock worth $7,962,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

