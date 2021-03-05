Keystone Financial Group Lowers Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Keystone Financial Group cut its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07.

