Keystone Financial Group Invests $452,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QS opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.82. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73.
QuantumScape Profile
QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
