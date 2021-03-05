Keystone Financial Group Invests $249,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after buying an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,865,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after buying an additional 195,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after buying an additional 192,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $158.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $163.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.