Keystone Financial Group Has $725,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 51,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.