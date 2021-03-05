Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 127,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,241,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,295,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

