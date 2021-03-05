Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

