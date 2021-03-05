Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $2,645,974.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,909. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $132.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

