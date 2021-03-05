KeyCorp Weighs in on ON24, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON24 in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON24’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON24 in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 87,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

