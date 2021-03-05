KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for MercadoLibre in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,640.72.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,458.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,115.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,844.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,470.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

