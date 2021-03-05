KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.74.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,413,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,945. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

