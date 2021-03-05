KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Qurate Retail in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qurate Retail’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QRTEA. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 33.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 473.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 158.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 465,599 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 445.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 186,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 152,131 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

