Keybank National Association OH Sells 313 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE SPOT opened at $285.01 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.12.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.