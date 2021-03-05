Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 187,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 42,735 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 1,171,458 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.