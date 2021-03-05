Keybank National Association OH Has $558,000 Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $755,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Dawn Lyon sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $1,193,526.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $29,628,217. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on Z. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

