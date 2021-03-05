Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 54.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 206,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 72,962 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8,246.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,429,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 1,412,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HL shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

HL stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.40, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

