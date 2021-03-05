Keybank National Association OH Acquires 2,300 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of US Ecology worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in US Ecology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in US Ecology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

