Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the January 28th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.02. 32,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,548. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.76. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $128.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 172.4% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 107,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 67,849 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

