Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 92,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,660. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

