Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.86

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 9790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $26,100.00. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $38,360.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

