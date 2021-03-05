KBC Group NV Sells 18,040 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,912 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,040 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Splunk worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.