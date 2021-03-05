KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,717 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 141,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $5,672,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

NYSE:BXP opened at $100.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

